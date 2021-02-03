European champion Alena Kostornaya will not take part in the team tournament Channel One Figure Skating Cup.

This is reported by the official website Figure Skating Federation of Russia…

As previously reported, in December, Kostornaya suffered COVID-19, which is why she missed the Russian championship.

By the decision of the coach and the athlete, due to the incomplete recovery from the illness, the skater will also not be able to perform at the tournament in Moscow.

Competitions will be held at the Megasport Arena from 5 to 7 February.

