Alena Kostornaya said she wants to become a unique figure skater by switching to pair skating

Russian figure skater Alena Kostornaya in an interview YouTubechannel Alla Shishkina named the goals in pair skating.

The 19-year-old athlete said she wants to prove her versatility. “That I am a skater who can achieve here, and here, and here. And people on the Internet, and telephone experts, some of whom have a very bad attitude towards the fact that I have switched, have changed their appearance, ”said Kostornaya. She added that she wants to become a unique athlete who will succeed in any form.

In January 2023, it became known that the athlete was training in tandem with Georgy Kunitsa in the group of Sergei Roslyakov. The figure skater emphasized that she had not yet fully rebuilt, because she wants to ride and jump all the time, especially if something doesn’t work out.

Kostornaya is the 2020 European champion and the winner of the World Grand Prix final in single skating. Over the years, she trained with Eteri Tutberidze, Evgeni Plushenko, Elena Buyanova.