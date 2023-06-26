Tarasova noted the irresistible desire to live who underwent prosthetics Kostomarov

Honored coach of the USSR Tatiana Tarasova appreciated the process of restoration of the Olympic champion in ice dancing Roman Kostomarov. Her words lead “Championship”.

Tarasova noted the athlete’s iron character. “Kostomarov has an irresistible desire to live – this is a true love of life! Worthy of respect. I wish him patience and good health! I am sure that he will succeed, ”she said.

Kostomarov published a video of training with prostheses

On June 26, Kostomarov showed a video of training in the hospital. In the footage, a 46-year-old athlete is engaged on an exercise bike, he has prostheses on his legs.

Oh, it’s not easy all this … neither morally nor physically … to put it mildly !!! But let’s move on Roman Kostomarov

According to Telegram-channel “112”, the skater uses temporary prostheses, but later they will be replaced with individual and modern ones. It is noted that specialists from Germany came to the Moscow clinic to consult Kostomarov on the use of prostheses.

The sports world supports Kostomarov

Tatyana Navka, with whom Kostomarov won the gold of the Olympic Games, World and European Championships, in a conversation with Sport24 shared that she had no doubt that her partner would pass the path of recovery with dignity.

He still has a lot of beautiful and interesting ahead.

I am very glad that he overcomes this period with courage, he is a great fellow. And I, like no one else, believe that he will still be on the ice. Tatiana Navka

Sports journalist and commentator Dmitry Guberniev added that he would not be surprised if Kostomarov returned to the ice either. He declared Sport24who admired the courage, perseverance and love of life of the athlete, and called him a man with a powerful spirit.

Choreographer Ilya Averbukh told Sport24that for him Kostomarov is a real hero.

It's no surprise to me that he's in such good shape. Roma is a fighter who cannot be broken. Everything will be fine Ilya Averbukh

Kostomarov will stay in the hospital until the end of summer

On June 5, it was reported that Kostomarov would remain in the clinic until the end of the summer. It was noted that during this time, doctors will be able to carry out all the procedures necessary for prosthetics.

In addition, psychologists work with the skater in the hospital. However, on June 20 it became known that the skater, whose psychological state was assessed as unstable, refused to continue the sessions.

Kostomarov was hospitalized on January 10 with pneumonia and influenza B

Due to the prolonged connection to the apparatus for saturating the blood with oxygen and the ventilator, tissue began to die off. According to information “Moskovsky Komsomolets”doctors had to amputate both feet of the skater, then the shins of both legs, the entire right hand and several fingers of the left.