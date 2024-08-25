Roman Kostomarov stated that to combat laziness in life there must be discipline

Olympic ice dancing champion Roman Kostomarov spoke about the fight against laziness. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

The athlete said that for this to happen, there must be discipline in life. “It has been tempered and developed throughout my career. Yes, I am lazy, but I need to overcome it to feel better. I get tired of lying around and doing nothing. And I have always been tired,” he shared.

Earlier, Kostomarov spoke about the difficulties of living with prosthetics. He noted that the hardest thing to do in everyday life is to put them on.

In January 2023, Kostomarov was hospitalized with pneumonia and influenza B. Due to prolonged connection to a blood oxygenation machine and a ventilator, his tissue began to die. Doctors amputated both of the skater’s feet, then the shins of both legs, the entire hand of his right hand, and several fingers of his left. He was later fitted with prosthetics on his legs and right hand.