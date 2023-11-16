Roman Kostomarov said that he was glad to visit doctors in Kommunarka again

Olympic champion in ice dancing Roman Kostomarov said in Telegramthat he again visited the hospital in Kommunarka, where he was admitted in serious condition in January.

“Yesterday I visited the place where I was born again and spent 175 days. I saw again those people who fought for my life. Memories came flooding back, emotions went wild, but I was very happy to see everyone,” he admitted.

On November 6, Kostomarov stated that skating on the ice is his main goal. “My legs are already stronger. Now you look at the ice and think: did I really skate like that? I want to try and do it,” he concluded.

Kostomarov was hospitalized on January 10 with pneumonia and influenza B. Due to prolonged connection to a blood oxygenation machine and a ventilator, his tissue began to die. Doctors amputated both feet of the skater, then the shins of both legs, the entire hand of his right hand and several fingers of his left.