A way to hold a racket in a prosthesis was revealed in his Telegram-channel figure skater Roman Kostomarov. He published a video of his attempts to play tennis on a sports court.

“At first, complete disappointment. It’s terribly difficult without hands… Both mentally and physically. But then you can find a way out of this situation if you really want to. And I really want it,” he captioned the video, in which at first the racket falls out of the prosthesis every time he tries to hit the ball, but then it is fixed with tape, and everything starts to work out.