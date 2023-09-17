Roman Kostomarov published a video of a trick with a soccer ball on new prosthetics

Olympic champion in ice dancing Roman Kostomarov showed a video of a trick with a soccer ball on new prosthetics. The video was published in Telegram-skater channel.

“Warm-up before the show,” Kostomarov captioned the video. Together with his wife Oksana Domnina, he participates in an ice show in Sochi.

Kostomarov regularly shows how he continues to recover after amputation and trains. On August 22, the athlete took to the ice for the first time in Averbukh’s show together with his wife Oksana Domnina.

Kostomarov was hospitalized on January 10 with pneumonia and influenza B. Due to prolonged connection to a blood oxygenation machine and a ventilator, his tissue began to die. Doctors amputated both feet of the skater, then the shins of both legs, the entire hand of his right hand and several fingers of his left.