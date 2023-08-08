Figure skater Roman Kostomarov showed how he can run on new prostheses. He spoke about this on August 8 in his Telegram.

“Hurrah, the feet have arrived on which I can run. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. Let not as before, but still run, ”he wrote.

The Olympic champion has attached a video of him bouncing and jogging around the room before stepping onto the treadmill.

Earlier, on July 20, the figure skater showed balance training after prosthetics. The video shows how he walks on the step platforms, which are located at a short distance from each other. Behind the scenes, the coach explains how to properly place your feet and go down.

The 46-year-old figure skater was hospitalized on January 10 of this year with left-sided pneumonia, which turned into bilateral. In early February, against the background of developed gangrene, his feet and hands were amputated. Later, the athlete was faced with sepsis and brain hematoma. Kostomarov also suffered two strokes. As a result, he was fitted with prosthetic legs. On July 6, he was discharged from the hospital.

On July 17, Russian figure skater Tatyana Navka met Kostomarov for the first time after he was discharged from the medical facility. According to her, the skater came to visit her with his wife. She called the meeting warm and sincere, and also expressed confidence that she would still dance on ice with Kostomarov.