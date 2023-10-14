Olympic champion in ice dancing Roman Kostomarov showed how he drives a car after amputation of his hands. On October 14, the athlete published the video on his Telegram channel.

“Nothing is impossible. No hands at the wheel!” – he wrote.

Kostomarov said that he is training to drive a car on a motorcycle track. The athlete is already practicing turning and braking.

“I feel normal, my left hand is just a little unpleasant,” noted the Olympic champion.

On October 3, Kostomarov was fitted with a prosthesis on his amputated right arm. He shared footage of himself trying to write with it.

The 46-year-old figure skater was hospitalized on January 10 with left-sided pneumonia, which became bilateral. In early February, due to the development of gangrene, doctors had to amputate his feet and hands. Later, he was fitted with prosthetic legs.

Also during his illness, the athlete encountered sepsis and a cerebral hematoma. He suffered two strokes.

Only on July 6 he was discharged from the hospital.

At the beginning of August, Kostomarov showed how he runs on new prosthetics, and on August 22, the skater appeared on the ice for the first time since illness in front of the public in sneakers during Ilya Averbukh’s gala show “Letters of Love” in Sochi.