For many it is the other Serbian. What goals should let Vlahovic and his teammates score. And indeed, Filip Kostic’s specialty has always been assists. Already twelve in the season, two of which in the first leg against Inter, one of which against Rabiot. Yesterday the French will have remembered and returned the favor. So Kostic took the stage all to himself for one evening, with a mocking left foot that left Onana stunned. Third goal for Juventus, the first against a big club, in a stadium, San Siro, where he had already won at the time of Eintracht Frankfurt, taking out Luciano Spalletti’s Inter from the Europa League.

Other times, same Filip. It took Kostic a while at the beginning to take the Lady, floating between the role of high winger and that of full-back, when Allegri had not yet made the definitive choice on the 3-5-2. Since then, the Serbian has grown in confidence and consistency of performance, so much so that the coach is practically never without him. Only one round of rest, in the Italian Cup against Monza, starter in 34 outings out of 39 of the season. He won’t have an intoxicating dribbling (he doesn’t reach the average of one per game…), but he compensates with crosses: almost 5 per game. A ball shooting machine. And to think that with the return of Chiesa and Di Maria, some indicated him as the sacrificial lamb on the table of the super trident. At the moment, however, Allegri hasn’t changed form and it’s not just a question of injuries: he has found the perfect soldier on the left.