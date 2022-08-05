Filip Kostic has already packed his bags, even if yesterday Juventus (on purpose) kept the temperature low on the outcome of the negotiation. A form of foresight for Eintracht Frankfurt, engaged in their home debut in the Bundesliga against Bayern Munich champions: a ruinous result (1-6) for Glasner’s team, with the Serbian left-handed on the pitch for 75 minutes. In short, an exit on tiptoe.