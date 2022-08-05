The Serbian in the Bundesliga field: he takes six from Bayern though
his future will be black and white
Filip Kostic has already packed his bags, even if yesterday Juventus (on purpose) kept the temperature low on the outcome of the negotiation. A form of foresight for Eintracht Frankfurt, engaged in their home debut in the Bundesliga against Bayern Munich champions: a ruinous result (1-6) for Glasner’s team, with the Serbian left-handed on the pitch for 75 minutes. In short, an exit on tiptoe.

