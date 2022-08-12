Rome (AFP)

Serbian international winger Filip Kostic has officially joined Juventus, coming from Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany.

And the Turin giant published pictures of the 29-year-old, writing on its official website, “Philip Kostic has arrived at Caselli Airport, in order to undergo a medical examination in Juventus.”

Juventus also published a video of the arrival of the Serbian, amid a great reception from the “old lady” fans.

The Serbian international contract was registered with the Italian League, as indicated by the new list on the official website for the summer transfers.

Kostic joins his Serbian teammate Dugan Vlahovic at Juventus.

Although Juventus have not yet announced contract details, Italian media reported that Kostic would sign a three-year contract with the 36-times Italian champion.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Frankfurt will receive about 13 million euros, with the value of the deal likely to rise to 17 million with bonuses.

Kostic, 29, played a prominent role in Eintracht’s victory in the “European League” title for the 2021-2022 season, as he was chosen as the best player in the second competition, in terms of importance after the Champions League.

The Serbian winger’s performance led to speculation that he could leave Frankfurt in the summer, with Italy as a potential destination.

And the future of Kostic was clarified by not traveling with the team to Helsinki to play the European Super Cup match that Real Madrid, the Spanish champions, won the Champions League, against the German team 2-0.

Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner expressed his regret at the loss of his star winger, but considered that the latter was leaving the club as a “champion”.

“From a mathematical point of view, it makes us weaker,” he said, adding, “One of my eyes is smiling and the other is crying, it’s clear that he left his mark.”

In the same context, Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp praised his colleague, saying that Kostic “made history with us”.