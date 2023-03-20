Allegri’s team beat the Nerazzurri thanks to a goal from the Serbian: the Champions League zone is closer

Juventus moved to San Siro and inflicted the ninth knockout on Inter in twenty-seven league games. Inzaghi, who is in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and who will challenge Allegri again in the semi-finals of the Italian Cup, travels at an average of one defeat every three games: a pace that does not qualify for the next Champions League. It is no coincidence that he was overtaken by Lazio tonight and remains third only because Milan and Rome are in trouble. The situation for the Lady is different, still at -4 from sixth place, but now also at -7 from fourth. Naturally without counting the 15 penalty points: otherwise she would be second on her own. On the Lady’s success there is the shadow of a hand ball, not even recognized by the long Var control, by Rabiot on the occasion of Kostic’s goal, but the performance of Brozovic and his companions remains disappointing. The break will allow Inzaghi to recover from the injured, but in April, with 9 official commitments, he needs a change of gear so as not to throw away the season. For Juve, in their first away win against a big player, it’s the fourth success in a row. Not bad…

KOSTIC’S DIAGONAL — Inzaghi, without the injured Skriniar, Bastoni and Gosens, redesigns the three-man defense (Darmian, Acerbi and De Vrij) and prefers Brozovic to Mkhitaryan, who will start all the 2023 matches until tonight. Allegri responds with De Sciglio on the right (bench for Cuadrado) and Piazza Soulé behind Vlahovic keeping Di Maria and Chiesa on the bench, both not at the top. Inter started strong with Barella who continuously inserts himself without Rabiot being able to stop him: the Sardinian midfielder first shoots from outside, exalting Szczesny who deflects for a corner, then on Lukaku’s through ball, the Pole is still in his way. Vlahovic fights in front, unlike Lautaro who is invisible. Once the storm that had begun passed unscathed, the Lady went on thanks to a perfect diagonal from Kostic, left too free by Dumfries and not closed in time by Darmian. The goal is validated after a consultation with the Var that lasted more than four minutes: there is the doubt of a touch of Rabiot’s arm which initiates the fulminant restart of the guests, but in the end the go-ahead arrives from Lissone without even needing an on-field review. Even last Sunday against Sampdoria, the Frenchman whose contract was about to expire was the protagonist of a disputed episode on the occasion of one of his goals. The match becomes a bullfight, with tension in the stands, but also forbidden contacts between Bremer and Lukaku. Barella and Gatti were booked and the home team, who saved themselves from a weak shot by Soule, tried to crush their opponents in their own half, also sinking Darmian and Acerbi. Allegri doesn’t get upset because the match is on the tracks he likes: he asks his players to all stay behind the ball line and immediately go vertical. And precisely on a foray on the right, the Juventus players are close to doubling, thwarted by a providential closure of Barella on the excellent Kostic. Inter’s offensive production? After the initial outburst from Barella, only a header from Lukaku on the back. Objectively too little for those who want to hold on to second place in the standings. The merits of Bremer and his companions agree, who defend well, but the vice-champions of Italy do not speed up the maneuver sufficiently and the return from 1′ under the direction of Brozovic, with Calhanoglu as a midfielder, does not give the desired effects. See also León kicked out Tigres and aims for his ninth Liga MX title

THE LADY HOLDS — The teams return with the same men: Inter tries to raise the pressure line, but it’s not angry or aggressive and Juventus takes cover without getting upset or in trouble. And when the Nerazzurri break through, Locatelli takes care of stopping Calhanoglu’s almost sure-fire shot. The black and white number 5 also tries the shot, but Onana blocks it in two stages. Inzaghi removes Dimarco, hit hard, and inserts D’Ambrosio, but also replaces the booked Barella with Mkhitaryan. The blue international takes it very badly: first he chews a few words, then spreads his arms and kicks something near the bench. Allegri responds by inserting Chiesa for Soulé and the former viola has the dual task of shielding Brozovic and hurting in the restart. With Dumfries not in the evening and D’Ambrosio not at ease with the left-footed out, the hosts have no push on the flanks and are struggling to create dangers. Perhaps it would have been better to put D’Ambrosio in the back three and place Darmian on the left-handed out. Inter worries Szczesny again with a free-kick call from Calhanoglu: 53 minutes have passed since the previous shot in Barella’s goal (18’pt). An eternity for those who are below the score. And the marked ball possession is worthless: Juve almost made it 2-0 with Chiesa, then Gatti made an important closure on a cross from Dumfries who suddenly woke up. Inzaghi’s men stretch and try everything with Correa and Dzeko for Darmian and Lukaku: we move on to 4-3-1-2, while Allegri is forced to replace Chiesa, again knocked out, with Paredes. A high blow from Mkhitaryan is the last thrill then, after 7′ of added time, Chiffi whistles the end and, while Juventus celebrates, there are other sparks with a half-fight and red cards for D’Ambrosio and Paredes. See also Open letter to Katty Martínez

March 19, 2023 (change March 19, 2023 | 23:02)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Kostic #Inter #cry #Juve #clear #San #Siro #fourth #place