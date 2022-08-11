Serie A finds the winger coming from Eintracht Frankfurt: in a key focus on dualism with Chiesa, but the propensity to assist is a guarantee

After a season as a protagonist in Eintracht Frankfurt, Filip Kostic arrives at Juventus to take the left wing of the bianconeri.

the profile – The Serbian is a natural left-handed who was born as a left winger to become a full-fledged winger capable of being effective in attack but also in the retreat phase. Dynamism, race and great ability to provide assists, Kostic arrives at Juventus to play for a place with Chiesa in Allegri’s offensive trident but can be used, in the case of a 3-man defense, also in the role of midfield winger. A ductility that should guarantee him ample minutes in the Juventus eleven. In the ‘Gazzetta’ list he has a quotation equal to 41 credits which makes it the fourth midfielder more expensive than Juventus.

the numbers – Last season in the Bundesliga he scored 4 goals and 9 assists in 31 appearances, while he scored 3 goals and 6 assists in 12 Europa League appearances. Specialized in creating offensive chances, in his career he has made a total of 95 assists and 63 goals in 373 appearances. See also Simeone rejects Saul and Morata!

why take it – He has always guaranteed bonuses and arrives in Juventus to play as a protagonist and serve many assists to his teammates. The listing of him makes him a bargain to be grasped to secure an added striker in their squad.

why not take it – The return of the Church could take him a few minutes or move him to a more backward position, but in his career the Serbian has distinguished himself even starting further back.

August 11, 2022 (change August 11, 2022 | 18:44)

