Kostas: previews (plot and cast) of the third episode, 26 September

Kostas is the series broadcast this evening, 26 September 2024, on Rai 1 with the third episode. The series is set in Athens and stars Stefano Fresi as the protagonist, in the role of a sort of Greek Montalbano. We are in 2009, Kostas Charitos is head of the Homicide Section of the Athens Police. Let’s see together the previews of today’s episode.

Previews

Kostas has finally returned to duty after the heart attack that struck him, even if the consequences of that moment seem not to have completely resolved. Adriana, who has decided to abandon a new job to take care of him, never stops reminding him that he must slow down his work pace to preserve his health. Kostas, however, does not seem willing to follow his advice, determined to fully resume his duties.

During her father’s hospital stay, Caterina met Fanis, the doctor who saved the commissioner’s life. This new relationship is not looked upon favorably by Kostas, who is visibly annoyed, and the situation worsens when Caterina decides to break up with Panos, her boyfriend. The new relationship with the doctor seems to represent a further reason for concern for Kostas, who finds himself having to deal with the paternal protection he has for his daughter.

At the same time, the Koustas case, on which the commissioner is involved, proves to be particularly intricate. The powers that be who try to interfere also put his relationship with Ghikas, one of his most trusted allies, at risk. The clash with the political and social forces behind the case seems to undermine mutual trust and collaboration between the two.

But as soon as Kostas tries to re-establish a minimum of serenity and balance in his life, another mystery comes to upset his existence: the suicide, broadcast live on television, of Iason Favieros, a well-known entrepreneur: a dramatic event that introduces new difficulties for the commissioner.

Kostas: the cast of the series

We have seen the plot of the third episode of Kostas, but who is the cast? The protagonist is Stefano Fresi, in the cast we also find Marco Palvetti, Massimo Mesciulam, Maria Chiara Centorami, Giulio Tropea.