Kospet is a Chinese-American company born in 2018 and which in recent years has managed to carve out its own space in a sector full of competitors.

After a couple of very basic models, starting from 2020 the company is present on the market with 3 lines of smartwatches: android which offers a revised version of one of its initial models, namely Optimus, the Fashion Series with 5 models in the catalog that recall products of the most famous companies and finally the line ruggedwhich is certainly the most interesting one and which we will deal with today.

As you surely have guessed, it is a series of 4 devices dedicated to sportsmen and lovers of extreme conditions, which has recently found a lot of success considering that even Apple has created its own watch specially designed to be resistant.

At the rugged series belong i Tank M2 And Tank T2 which I will tell you about in the review. Let’s start by saying that the choice between one model or another can be traced back to one’s personal taste as, apart from the form factor, the two smartwatches have similar characteristics but with some differences.

Let’s discover them closely.

Unboxing and content

As you can see from the unboxings, although we are talking about two low-cost products right from the package, we realize how Kospet has done things right, giving the buyer an experience very similar to the one they would have with a premium product.

The package that contains the smartwatch is made of sturdy cardboard (how could it be otherwise) and with a practical book opening under which the disassembled watch is stored neatly and protected by an additional sheet of semi-rigid plastic.

The equipment includes smart watches with quick release strap, power supply, user manual (not present in Italian) and one tempered glass film to be applied on the dial, although it is not actually necessary.

Both devices, as the name suggests, are built to be durable and are in fact presented as products military grade.

This is a certification initially reserved for the US army and military products, now extended to civilian use as well and which indicates a product resistant to shocks and extreme conditions.

Among other things, for both models, the manufacturer declares that they have passed numerous checks (some documented with videos) including resistance to extreme temperatures and allo temperature shock, resistance to contamination, sand and moldto bumps And solar radiation and so on.

That they are robust can be understood by taking them in hand for the first time both for the very generous dimensions and for the materials that compose them.

Both the Tank M2 that the Tank T2 have a case made in metal, ABS and elements in PVC which guarantee resistance and a pleasant appearance, which we are going to examine in detail.

Kospet Tank M2

The M2 model, which is ultimately my favorite by a whisker, is slightly lighter than its round brother and with its rectangular case it is almost 5mm smaller.

The test version enhances its sporty character thanks to the orange rubber inserts present on the sides, which make it visually more dynamic, in addition to the presence of a ring typical of rugged products which bears engraved indications on the operation of the buttons.

As in other similar products, the presence of the silicone strap, with quick release, allows us to replace the strap with one of our choice and in fact, even if the one supplied is quite standard, perhaps we could have expected something more, perhaps in hypoallergenic material.

On the back of ours M2 the sensor that records is present, as usual heart rate, saturation, blood pressure and trace our sleep together with a loudspeaker.

That’s because smartwatches Kospet thanks to the processor RealTek 8763EW they allow us to play music and make calls without taking out the smartphone; although the volume is not very high and therefore in situations with a lot of noise or crowded rooms it cannot be used properly, the speaker returns an overall good audio and it’s a feature too often ignored by manufacturers, which I personally find useful.

Frontally, the practically borderless screen dominates 1.85″, with resolution from 320×385 which, although it does not make one cry out for a miracle, does its duty very well and is one of the best seen on products in this price range. To complete the front of the clock we have 3 physical keys that are used for turn on and unlock the device, return backwards previous screens or quickly enter the mode sport.

Sport mode that we could define as the core of the product, with its own 70 training modes available (from fitness to extreme sports) and the possibility of automatically recognizing the training we are going to perform.

The equipment is completed by a battery of 380mAh which guarantees us at least a week of heavy use and up to 15 days with more moderate use.

Kospet Tank T2

If the first impact and experience of using with M2 are positive, things get even better with T2a true flagship of the Rugged line.

What is certainly striking is the large display AMOLEDagain borderless, from 1.43” with 466×466 resolution pleasant to see.

Perfect brightness even in direct sunlight, vivid colors and Always On Displaymake the screen of T2 superior to many competitors in the same price range.

The watch, this time with a round form factor, is more massive than M2 with his 49” of chest width; also in this case the materials used are the same as the previous device, only the rubber inserts are missing. To contrast with the silver metal case, there are two useful buttons, respectively, at thepower on or unlock of the clock and at the automatic start of the mode sport.

Also in this case, the sensor named by is positioned on the back Kospet BioTrackerthe dock for the charger and the loudspeaker.

As for the model M2also the heart of T2 it is animated by the processor RealTek 8763EW, which guarantees the same performance; slightly higher the duration of a full charge, around 10 days, thanks to the battery 410mAh.

As for M2, operation is intuitive: from the main screen, scrolling to the left we can access the summary functions we have chosen, to the right we go to the menu itself (a list by default, but we can set it so that it looks like the menus of the galaxy watches or Apples phone). By scrolling down we access the quick widgets for vibration, sound, night mode, etc. and finally by going up we open the notifications menu.

The rest must be managed via the app.

Companion apps

To connect smartwatches to our smartphones, and manage their options and parameters, it is essential to install the app Kospet Fit.

Present be on App Store what up Google Playinstallation and pairing with the device is very simple and fast.

Once the app is opened, its operation is immediately understandable and not too complex, thanks to a fairly classic look.

In the home we have a summary of our healthy values, so to speak: at the top we find the number of steps taken, distance and calories burned to then, going down, review the data on our sleep, the heart rate, blood pressure and oxygenation.

It is useful to go into the detail of each section, for more in-depth views.

The sleep section deserves a small digression: although it is more in-depth than other devices, it does not seem to work properly: on the smartwatch it sometimes doesn’t record sleep at all, other times the data only appears on the phone. Together with the calculation of calories, these are the two elements that least convinced me in my daily experience.

Then follows a screen, here called sport, in which to start monitoring our training directly from the phone and on the third screen we have everything about the device.

Despite an approximate Italian, it is easy to understand that after a summary on the connected device (with indications on the residual charge and identification data) we have the possibility of customize the watch facedownloading new ones that are not pre-installed.

Specifically, we do not have the customization possibilities that we find on more famous models, but the internal store offers us six categories to choose our watchface from, all free. Personally I think the best ones are the ultra colorful ones with all the data at your fingertips already on the screen with the time.

However, it is possible to customize the dial by importing a photo; in this case we will have fewer options on the screen and we will only be able to choose the color of the writing (ie time and heart rate).

The one on the dial is the most interesting part of this section, if we want to, through which we will limit ourselves to set up notificationsthe permissions (e.g. regarding use for talking on the phone), the time intervals for the detections and download any updates.

Finally, from the last screen we will be able to manage our profile, check weekly summaries on our activities and interact with the Kospet ecosystem, including access to the official website and contacts with assistance.

