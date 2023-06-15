Albin Kurti has gambled away Western support for Kosovo for now. He failed to understand the importance of calm in the Balkans for the West in the face of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

KOsovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti has a long history of confrontation with his country’s Western allies. He once led protests against the UN mission in Kosovo and against the UN peace plan for the conflict with Serbia. From the outset, he also opposed the agreements with which the EU wanted to normalize relations between Serbia and its former province ten years ago. So he is consistent in sabotaging their implementation as head of government. If you wanted kurti well, you could call this attitude straightforwardness. In reality, however, it is a stubbornness with which he is harming his country – possibly permanently.

Kurti has gambled away US and EU support for Kosovo for now. Brussels and Washington now regard Kosovo as the troublemaker in the Balkans, not Serbia. And this despite the fact that Belgrade has not changed the obstructive attitude with which it has always impeded a solution to the conflict. Apparently, Kurti did not understand how important calm in the Balkans is for the West in the face of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. The cynical power politician Aleksandar Vučić is of a different caliber in Belgrade. He runs pro-Russian propaganda for domestic use – and supplies Ukraine with weapons.