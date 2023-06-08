The warnings came as US and European Union envoys wrapped up visits to Kosovo and Serbia to calm tensions that erupted into violence last week, injuring dozens of NATO peacekeepers and Serb protesters in northern Kosovo.

Violence erupted after the Kosovo authorities appointed ethnic Albanian mayors to municipal offices. The mayors were chosen in an election with a turnout of just 3.5 percent after the Serbs, who form the majority in the region, boycotted the local elections.

The US envoy to the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, said that Kosovo should grant greater autonomy to municipalities with a Serb majority if it wanted to move forward towards joining NATO and the European Union.

“The measures that are taken or not taken may have consequences that affect the relationship between Kosovo and the United States,” Escobar said in a statement to media in Kosovo on Tuesday before heading to Belgrade.

He and Miroslav Lajcak, the EU’s special envoy, did not elaborate on what other consequences the Albanian-dominated government of Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti might face if it did not respond to their demands.

In turn, Corti told reporters on Wednesday, “I do not think that these matters are resolved by pressure and talking about consequences and even sanctions.”

The United States and the European Union demanded that Corti remove mayors from their posts and withdraw the special police units that helped shape the northern municipalities.

They also demanded that new local elections be held in the north with Serb participation, and that Kosovo implement a 2013 agreement to create a federation of Serbian municipalities to give the group more autonomy.

It is worth noting that NATO has about four thousand troops in Kosovo and ordered to send an additional 700 troops due to the escalation of violence.