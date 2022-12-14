Political scientist Levy calls Kosovo’s bid for EU membership a political demarche

Kosovo’s application for membership in the European Union (EU) is nothing more than a political demarche, an indication of the direction of further development, said political scientist Dmitry Levy. He assessed the chances of the self-proclaimed republic to join the EU in an interview with Lenta.ru.

The signing of the application by the authorities of Kosovo is another way to stir up the attention of their own population, the world community, and the European Union to the problems of Kosovo, the political scientist believes. According to Levy, this step irritates Serbia, Russia and other states, but, by and large, does not radically change anything for Kosovo itself. He suggested that this was only the beginning of another information campaign, the reason for which could be Serbia’s refusal of the compromise proposed by the EU.

Compromise

“We must understand that the European Union objectively gave Serbia some time to essentially agree with the tacit proposal, which included the further integration of Serbia into the EU, and in exchange for this tacit agreement that Kosovo from Serbia will already be definitively and forever separated,” the political scientist explained.

Judging by external signs, Serbia did not agree to a deal, he said. As a result, there was another escalation in the issue of Kosovo, as well as the activation of the administrative forces of the self-proclaimed republic towards NATO and the EU. “There will certainly be political statements. Serbia refused to compromise, which means that the opposite side will act more aggressively, ”Levi said.

Kosovo’s accession to the EU

Kosovo’s application will be accepted, but this is only the beginning of the journey, the political scientist stressed. “Turkey, as you know, announced its intention for a long time, and this did not lead to anything, so whether the application will end in something is a relative question,” he said.

Kosovo’s accession to the EU is not ruled out, but if it happens, then not earlier than in 5 years, Levy is convinced. The fact is that this process is complicated by bureaucratic work, in particular, the adaptation of national law to European law.

“The EU can easily digest Kosovo economically, despite the economic, energy and other difficulties that await the EU. Kosovo is a small territory, a small economy, therefore, in general, the EU will not notice much if it decides to join. Another thing is that from a political point of view, there are still quite a lot of problems – this is the anger of Serbia, which, God forbid, staggers towards China or Russia. Now it is not very timely to allow such free-thinking of Serbia,” the political scientist shared.

Most likely, the theme of the stick and the carrot will be played out. Serbia is teased a little by these aggressive statements by Kosovo, complicating the conflict, they are looking at the reaction of China and Russia on this issue Dmitry Levypolitical scientist

Earlier, Kosovo’s President Vyosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Parliament Speaker Glauk Konyuftsa signed an application for the self-proclaimed republic to join the EU. It will be handed over to Brussels on December 15.