Israel and Kosovo established diplomatic relations, but they had to do so via Zoom since the Tel Aviv airport is closed due to the restrictions imposed to try to stop the pandemic. The Foreign Ministers of both countries, Gaby Ashkenazi and Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla, met telematically to close the agreement and the Kosovars confirmed their plan to open an Embassy in Jerusalem in March. In this way, Kosovo will be the third country to have a legation in the holy city, along with the United States and Guatemala, and it will be the first with a Muslim majority to do so.

The Jewish state becomes the 117th nation to recognize Kosovo, which gained independence from Serbia in 2008, but dozens of countries such as Spain, Russia and China still do not. Kosovo, in turn, also recognized Israel, a measure it had not adopted until now for lack of reciprocity. This agreement is an inheritance from the mandate of Donald Trump who brought Kosovars and Serbs together in the White House in September and sponsored the signing of an economic normalization agreement between Pristina and Belgrade. Immediately after the signing, both countries announced their plans to open legations in Jerusalem. Trump spoke then of “another great day for peace in the Middle East,” as he wrote on Twitter, highlighting the importance of a Muslim-majority country agreeing to normalize its diplomatic relations with Israel.

The Israelis had not taken this step until now because they feared that it could be a precedent for the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) to unilaterally declare its statehood. “It is a historic achievement that fills the people of Kosovo and the Jewish people with joy,” declared the head of Foreign Affairs, Haradinaj-Stublla, from Pristina. Ashkenazi, for his part, highlighted the “warm and friendly relationship” between the two countries and recalled that “during the difficult days of the war, Israel treated wounded Kosovars and more than a hundred children came to the country to study. We know the price of war. Ashkenazi also had words of thanks to the United States for its support of this standardization.

This diplomatic advance was overshadowed in Israel by the serious situation the country is going through due to the pandemic. Despite being the number one in vaccination in the world, with more than 30 percent of the population vaccinated, infections do not decrease and on Sunday the streets of Jerusalem were the scene of two mass funerals of ultra-Orthodox rabbis in which all restrictions were violated .