Borrell: “If EU membership is their primary goal, we expect them to behave accordingly”

No deal between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti. The meeting was about “the responsibility of both leaders of to reduce urgently theescalation. Unfortunately they did not agree on a solution today,” said the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Joseph Borrell. Borrell did not hesitate to add that the two will have to consider each other “responsible for any escalation and violencea that might occur in the field”. Vucic and Kurti had been summoned to Brussels a few hours before the deadline, today, of the ultimatum given by Pristina on license plates used by Kosovar Serbsa last minute meeting to find a solution.

There crisis it drags since Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, a step never recognized by the Serbian government. But now Kosovo has also decided that the approximately 10,000 Kosovar Serb citizens in the north of its territory and whose vehicles have plates issued by Serbia they have to replace them with Kosovar plates, at the risk of heavy fines. Speaking to the Serbian press, Vucic assured that he was “absolutely constructive” while there Kosovo leadership “he didn’t want to accept anything at any point, adding things that were clearly impossible” to accept. For his part, Kurti replied that Kosovo would have liked it broader talks to achieve full normalization of relations. Borrell reported that he presented a proposal to Vucic and Kurti which the Serb accepted but “unfortunately” not the Kosovar.

Now -he added- the EU expects “Kosovo to immediately stop new registrations of vehicles in northern Kosovo and that Serbia suspends the distribution of new license plates”; he also explained that this was the proposal made to both leaders but, since it did not go through “for many different reasons”, he asked Belgrade and Pristina to “adhere to his requests in any case” while waiting to find “a sustainable solution” for both. “You cannot go from deadline to deadline, from crisis to crisis“. Pristina had decided to extend until November 21, and therefore until today, the ultimatum given to the Kosovar Serbs to change their Serbian plates for Kosovar plates. But starting from November 21 and for two months, the possession of Serbian license plates in Kosovo it will be punished with fines: while between 21 January and 21 April the use of temporary number plates will be allowed, so theobligatory use of Kosovar license plates for the Serb-Kosovars it is postponed until 22 April.

Subscribe to the newsletter

