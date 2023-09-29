Kosovo | The United States says that Serbia has increased its troops on the Kosovo border – calls for a withdrawal

According to the White House, there are Serbian artillery, tanks and mechanized combat units near the border.

United States says that he noticed that Serbia has significantly increased its troops on the Kosovo border and calls on the country to withdraw its troops. According to the United States, Serbia is in danger of destabilizing the situation in the region.

“We are observing a large concentration of Serbian army forces on the Kosovo border. It includes an unprecedented number of Serbian technologically advanced artillery, tanks and mechanized combat units. We consider this a very destabilizing development,” said a White House spokesperson John Kirby for journalists.

“We call on Serbia to withdraw those troops from the border,” he continued.

According to Kirby, NATO is increasing the forces of its KFOR crisis management operation in the region, but he did not provide further details.

of the United States foreign minister by Antony Blinken reportedly called the president of Serbia To Aleksandar Vucic to urge him to return to the negotiating table.

The situation in the region is more tense than in years. Last weekend, a Kosovar policeman was killed in an ambush, after which a siege battle took place between an armed group and the Kosovo police in a Kosovar village near the Serbian border. Three Serbian gunmen were killed in the hours-long siege.

Kosovo has blamed Serbia for the series of events, which in turn holds Kosovo responsible. Northern Kosovo is home to a Serb minority, which is supported by Serbia. According to the Serbs of northern Kosovo, their representation in the administration of the Albanian-majority Kosovo is non-existent.

Serbia has not recognized Kosovo’s independence. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.