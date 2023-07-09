Kosovo | The Undersecretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the Ahtisaari criticism

Kai Sauer, Undersecretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, presents his counter-view to Balkan expert James Ker-Lindsay’s criticism of Ahtisaari. According to Sauer, Ahtisaari worked “in close cooperation with the international community” regarding Kosovo.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs undersecretary Kai Sauer criticized the British expert on the Balkans By James Ker-Lindsay the view that the President Martti Ahtisaari would have made a “huge mistake” in the Kosovo status discussions in 2005–2007. During the negotiations, Sauer served as Ahtisaari’s closest advisor.

London School of Economics Visiting Professor Ker-Lindsay said In an interview with STTthat Ahtisaari, who worked as a UN peace negotiator, handled the negotiations.

Ker-Lindsay considers Ahtisaari’s actions as one of the reasons why Kosovo is still only a partially recognized state.

According to him, Ahtisaari should have brought an alternative to the negotiation table that would have led to the independence of Kosovo so that Serbia would have kept its face.

Sauer, on the other hand, wants to emphasize that Ahtisaari did not make its decisions in a vacuum. Ahtisaari’s presentation did not jump directly to Kosovo’s independence, but the independence process included a controlled transition.

“Ahtisaari cooperated very closely with the international community in the process,” says Sauer.

Sauer sees Ker-Lindsay’s understanding of the regional arrangements in the Balkans is also incorrect. According to him, in recent years it has been seen that getting external approval for setting the borders of Kosovo and Serbia is not realistic.

“There is no desire for that, even if it happens with the consent of both parties. Moving the borders would have wider repercussions for the Western Balkans,” says Sauer.

He has heard Ahtisaari’s proposal being commented on in expert circles as the best prepared and most comprehensive agreement that has been made in the region.

According to Sauer, a wide variety of experts and authorities were consulted for the presentation, which ensured that it met the minority and human rights criteria.

“Ahtisaari’s plan was certainly the most carefully prepared of those that have been made as a result of the breakup of Yugoslavia. Ahtisaari didn’t get his Nobel for the Kosovo process alone, but for his life’s work, but yes, this was one step towards the peace prize,” says Sauer.