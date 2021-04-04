Kosovo The Kosovo Parliament elected Vyosa Osman as the country’s president

Osmani, 38, is a lawyer by profession and has a profile as an opponent of corruption.

Kosovo parliament has voted for the country’s president Vjosa Osmanin. The election was successful for another attempt after an opposition boycott on Saturday prevented it from getting enough votes.

Osmani, 38, is a lawyer by profession and has a profile as an opponent of corruption.

The predecessor of the Ottoman Hashim Thaçi resigned last year when he was indicted for war crimes in the Hague.