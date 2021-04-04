Sunday, April 4, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kosovo The Kosovo Parliament elected Vyosa Osman as the country’s president

by admin
April 4, 2021
in World
0

Osmani, 38, is a lawyer by profession and has a profile as an opponent of corruption.

Kosovo parliament has voted for the country’s president Vjosa Osmanin. The election was successful for another attempt after an opposition boycott on Saturday prevented it from getting enough votes.

Osmani, 38, is a lawyer by profession and has a profile as an opponent of corruption.

The predecessor of the Ottoman Hashim Thaçi resigned last year when he was indicted for war crimes in the Hague.

.
#Kosovo #Kosovo #Parliament #elected #Vyosa #Osman #countrys #president

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Risk sustains a bipolar Leganés

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.