NATO strengthens its contingent in northern Kosovo after the clashes of recent days during which 30 soldiers of the KFOR mission (11 Italians and 19 Hungarians) and 52 ethnic Serb demonstrators were injured: the Alliance has decided to send another 700 soldiers to the site, in addition to the 4,000 already present. “We have decided to deploy 700 additional troops from the operational reserve force for the Western Balkans and to place an additional battalion of reserve forces on maximum alert so they can be deployed if needed,” the NATO secretary general said. Jens Stoltenberg.

Tensions also remain high on the ground, with a demonstration taking place again today in the town of Zvecan, where a few hundred ethnic Serbs gathered to protest against the inauguration of Albanian mayors elected in the municipal elections boycotted by the Serbs. Protesters hoisted a huge Serbian flag over the city hall and a banner paying homage to the Belgrade tennis star, Novak Djokovicwho on Monday defined Kosovo as the “heart of Serbia”.

