Serbia must stop challenging and destabilizing Kosovo. So says the president of the country, who will be present at the major European summit in Moldova on Thursday. However, his Serbian colleague Vucic believes that Kosovo should take the first step towards peace. The two countries are at loggerheads again this week, as a result of which dozens of NATO soldiers were injured in riots a few days ago.

