Serbs set up 9 roadblocks since December 10 on roads in the northern region and exchanged fire with security forces after the arrest of a former Serbian policeman for allegedly assaulting security forces on duty during a previous protest.

A protest march was held on Thursday in the village of Rudari, a few kilometers from the restive, ethnically divided city of Mitrovica, as lorries laden with gravel and heavy machinery still blocked the main road.

Ethnic Serb mayors resigned, along with local judges and about 600 security officials, last month in protest at the Kosovo government’s decision to cancel vehicle license plates issued by Serbia and replace them with ones issued by Pristina.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s government plans to replace the security forces in the north, but faces strong opposition from Serbs, who do not recognize Kosovo as a state and seek to rejoin Serbia, 14 years after Pristina declared independence from Belgrade.

Serbia does not recognize the independence of its former separatist region, where the Albanians launched an uprising against Belgrade between 1998 and 1999, but it accepted, under the mediation of the European Union, talks for normalization.

The European Union presented a plan, but Western diplomats believe that the tension in the north may undermine any agreement.