The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, has announced that he will ask NATO to allow the Serbian army and police to deploy its forces in Kosovo due to the tensions that have been growing in recent hours at the border crossings with Serbia. This request comes after the announcement by Kosovo of the postponement of local elections, expected in four municipalities with a Serb majority next December 18, to try to defuse the tensions that are being registered between the two ethnic groups and are leading to a further deterioration of relations with Serbia.

Although the president “is under no illusions” about the possibility of NATO accepting such a deployment of forces, Vucic defended Serbia’s right to make this request and criticized the leeway enjoyed by the authorities who have declared their intention to present this application for membership of the European Union.

Vuvic will instruct the KFOR commander, in accordance with a UN Security Council resolution, to be able to deploy up to 1,000 military, police and customs personnel to Orthodox Christian religious sites, Serb-majority areas and border crossings. “We are under no illusions that they will accept; they will find countless reasons to tell us that KFOR is in control of the situation. So what we will do is seek new legal avenues,” Vucic said.

The president announced the sending of a letter to the heads of state and government of the EU countries (Slovakia, Greece, Spain, Romania and Cyprus) that do not recognize the independence of Kosovo to ask them to do everything possible to block Kosovo’s accession efforts. Serbia has never recognized the self-proclaimed independence from Kosovo in 2008.