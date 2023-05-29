There NATO mission in Kosovo (KFOR) has increased its presence in the cities of the north of the country, the scene of a new escalation of tensions in recent days, and said she was willing to undertake “all the necessary actions to guarantee security in the area”. The latest wave of accidents started during the April elections, boycotted by the Serbian community which lives mainly in the northern part of Kosovo.

“We urge all parties to refrain from actions that could increase tensions or cause an escalation”, KFOR said, assuring that it will work towards “a safe environment” and “freedom of movement for all communities”, as per his mandate. The Kosovar police have also increased their presence in the northern area, where they were registered today new clashes with protesters which forced the agents to use tear gas.

“An explosive situation is developing in the heart of Europewhere NATO launched aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999, violating any principle of the Helsinki Final Act and any other OSCE document,” said the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrovspeaking of the North of Kosovo.

Kosovo police intervened after local residents tried to block the access of new mayors, elected by a minority, of the towns of Zvecan, Leposavic and Zubin Potok, where the Serb majority boycotted local elections last April . “It is an alarming situation. The West is subjugating all those who express their opinion,” added Lavrov.