At the heart of the crisis that culminated today in the clashes between demonstrators and KFOR peacekeepers is the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in Serb-majority localities in northern Kosovo. The vote was held on April 23 and was boycotted by the Serbs, resulting in a measly 3.4% turnout. The epicenter of the crisis are the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposavic and Zubin, where in recent days there have been violent clashes between Kosovo police officers and Serbian militants who were trying to prevent the new mayors from accessing the municipal offices.

The elections had been called by the Kosovar authorities after the mass resignations of civil servants in Serbian areas of Kosovo. He resigned in November following Pristina’s decision to impose vehicle registration plates issued by Kosovo also in Serb-majority areas. The decision to hold the elections was strongly criticized by Serbian President Alexandar Vucic who spoke of a “terrible day for democracy” and a “time of shame for Europe”.

Since May 26, Vucic has put the army on alert, which has now been deployed on the border with Kosovo. On Friday, the United States, Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy issued a joint statement: “We condemn Kosovo’s decision to force access to municipal buildings in northern Kosovo, despite our call for restraint.” In a joint statement by foreign ministries, the five countries also expressed concern about Belgrade’s decision to put its forces on high alert and urged all sides to exercise restraint.