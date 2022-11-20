The High Representative for EU foreign policy has convened the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti tomorrow in Brussels for “an emergency meeting”. According to a note from the EU external action service, the High Representative will first have separate meetings with each leader starting at 8, followed by a joint meeting.

The meeting “will focus on finding a way out of the current crisis and to avoid further escalations and tensions on the ground, with particular attention to plaques and the return of Kosovo Serbs to Kosovo institutions”.