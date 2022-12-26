The authorities of the unrecognized Kosovo put their armed forces on full alert

The authorities of the unrecognized Kosovo put their armed forces on full alert. About it writes “Evening News”.

Close to the International Mission under the auspices of NATO in Kosovo and Metohija (KFOR), sources of the publication claim that 1.5 thousand soldiers are preparing to carry out an operation to eliminate the barricades erected in the north of the region.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić promised to “take all measures to protect our people and protect Serbia” after arming the Albanians and after increasing their level of combat readiness.

On the night of December 26, special forces of the Kosovo police fired on the Serbs at the barricades. At the same time, the ambassadors of Great Britain, Germany, Italy, the United States and France demanded that Vučić achieve the removal of the barricades. They threatened that otherwise they would turn a blind eye to Pristina’s attempts to “deal with the situation on their own.”