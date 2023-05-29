Dhe NATO-led security force KFOR violently broke up a protest by militant Serbs against new mayors in northern Kosovo. The soldiers used stun grenades and tear gas on Monday afternoon in front of the municipal office in the village of Zvecan. The crowd, in turn, threw stones, bottles and other objects at them, local media reported. A Serb was injured by gunfire, the hospital in the nearby town of Mitrovica said. Other Serbs are said to have suffered minor injuries in the clashes, eyewitnesses said.

On Monday morning, around 300 KFOR soldiers in combat gear took up positions in front of the municipal office in Zvecan, a reporter from the German Press Agency reported from on site. At the same time, a large number of Serbian demonstrators had gathered in front of the official building. The KFOR troops should secure the office building instead of the Kosovan special police. This had gained access to the municipal office last Friday, which had already triggered violent protests by militant Serbs.

The police had escorted the new mayor, an Albanian who wanted to take office. Serbs are also protesting in two other places in northern Kosovo, where Albanian mayors have also taken over. The three were elected in April, with almost all Serbs boycotting the election. That is why the election winners come from Albanian parties. The previous Serbian mayors resigned from their positions in November 2022 in protest against the policies of the Kosovar government.