Ultimatum from the prime minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, who has given until tonight to the Serbian population to remove the barricades erected to protest against the arrest of a former police officer. According to Vecherne Novosti sources, Kurti informed the countries of the Kosovo Quintet (USA, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy) that “the security structures of Kosovo, led by the special police units Njso, now in a state of maximum alert , they will take all measures to remove the barricades in the north”.

As an immediate reaction to this statement, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the response in case of intervention against the Serb population of Kosovo. The president of the Kosovo Serb party Lista Serbia, Goran Rakic, denounced that this evening Kurti will send units of the police and the special security service of Kosovo to “persecute the Serbian people” and “unleash a storm” on the population.

“This is the time when it is up to KFOR (NATO force) and (EU mission) Eulex to prevent the chaos Kurti is preparing,” warned Rakic, whose party ruled the four Serb-majority municipalities of northern Kosovo before to announce, in November, a total boycott with the resignation of all its mayors and withdrawal from local elections initially scheduled for next week, now postponed to April.

The barricades were erected in protest against the arrest of former Kosovar Serb policeman Dejan Pantic, on charges of involvement in terrorist offenses and undermining the constitutional order, in particular for the storming of the electoral commission offices and attacks to officials of the Kosovo police. Pantic, like 600 other Kosovo Serb officials, resigned from his post as part of the boycott campaign launched by Lista Serbia, after tensions over license plates and the appointment of a Kosovar Minister for Communities not coming from the ranks of the party supported by Belgrade.

After the latest episode of the escalation of the conflict, triggered by last night’s attack on a Eulex patrol with a stun grenade, which caused no casualties, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, has called for restraint and the removal of the barricades . But Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic replied that they were erected “not only because their fundamental human rights (of the Kosovar Serbs) are threatened, but also to protect the Brussels agreement and the implementation of which should be guaranteed by the EU”. The barricades, she wrote, are “a call for peace and also a call for action by the international community to start doing its job.”