In Kosovo tension is skyrocketing and these are very delicate hours to prevent a new conflict in the country. Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has announced that he has ordered the special forces to remove the barricades erected in the north by the ethnic Serb population. The blocs had been set up to protest the arrest on Saturday of former Kosovar Serb policeman Dejan Pantic, accused of involvement in terrorist offenses and undermining the constitutional order, in particular for storming the offices of the electoral commission and for some attacks on Kosovar police officials. An act of force by the Pristina police could trigger an escalation of the conflict between the two ethnic groups, after clashes between Serbian demonstrators and the forces of order have followed, and a stun grenade was thrown against a Eulex patrol (the European Union Security Mission). Nobody was injured.

The international community is holding its breath, it is feared that the clash could soon escalate. Kurti informed the representatives of the #Quint (USA, Italy, France, Germany and Great Britain) of his decision. «Belgrade wants a return to war. Liberate the crossing points of Jarinje and Brnjak, on the border with Serbia,” he said. In recent weeks, Serbs in northern Kosovo, a hotbed of Belgrade nationalism, have responded with violent resistance to moves in Pristina that they consider anti-Serb. “Our protests are peaceful and are a call for peace, for the international community to defend us and do its job,” attacks the Serbian premier, Ana Brnabic. While President Vucic tried in extremis to defuse the tension: «I invite the Serbs not to fall into provocations. What is important for us is to call both Albanians and Serbs to preserve the peace and calm the situation”.

A direct clash between the Kosovar police and Serb residents would risk turning into the spark of a new war in the Balkans. Belgrade also invokes the help of NATO, with the KFOR mission led by the Italian general Ristuccia. “The #EU will not tolerate attacks on @EULEXKosovo or the use of violent and criminal acts in the North – tweeted European Commissioner Josep Borrell -. The barricades must be removed immediately by groups of Kosovo Serbs. Calm must be restored.”

The ex-policeman Pantic is only the latest episode of tension. He and 600 other Kosovo Serb officers resigned from their posts last month, as part of a boycott campaign launched by Lista Serbia, after Pristina said it would require Serbs to tear down Serbian license plates dating back to before the war in Kosovo. Kosovo (1998-99). In the 15 months of war, which ended with the intervention of NATO, 13,000 people died, 1 million were evacuated. Kosovo proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade does not recognize it.