Kosovo | President Osmani: Kosovo is ready to renew elections in the northern parts of the country

Elections should be based on a legal process, says Osmani.

1.6. 21:16

of Kosovo president Vjosa Osmani said on Thursday that his country is ready to hold new local elections in the crisis-ridden north as long as they are brought about through a legal process. The news agency Reuters reports on the subject.

Osmani commented on the matter to reporters after meeting the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucicof the French President Emmanuel MacronChancellor of Germany By Olaf Scholz and the EU High Representative for External Relations by Josep Borrell At the Moldova Summit.

The talks were part of international efforts to defuse the crisis in northern Kosovo, which escalated into violence on Monday. More than 30 NATO peacekeepers and more than 52 Serbian protesters were wounded in the clashes.