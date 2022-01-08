Kosovo police on Saturday seized hundreds of cryptocurrency mining devices and arrested one person after the government banned this energy-intensive activity in order to reduce the crisis in the sector.

In a context of tension with the Serbian minority, which has not paid for energy since the end of the 1998-1999 war, the Albanian-majority Kosovo government announced this week a temporary ban on cryptocurrency mining in order to reduce the electricity consumption.

During today’s operation, police “seized 272 devices used to produce bitcoins” and arrested one person. “The operation took place without incident,” said Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla.

The energy required for the operations of the confiscated equipment was equivalent to the monthly consumption of 500 homes and had a cost of between 60,000 and 120,000 euros, according to Finance Minister Hekuran Murati. “We cannot allow some to illegally enrich themselves at the taxpayer’s expense,” he posted on Facebook.

The approximately 120,000 Serbs who remained in Kosovo after the end of the war remained loyal to Belgrade and do not recognize Pristina’s authority. According to the local press, the energy consumption of the Serb minority living in northern Kosovo costs 12 million euros a year.

The energy crisis in Kosovo has worsened after a failure in one of the country’s two power plants, prompting the government to order restrictions in December. Experts, however, question the legality of these operations, as Kosovo does not have any laws regulating the cryptocurrency sector.

