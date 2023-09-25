The Kosovo police were still searching for the attackers of alleged Serbian ethnicity this Monday, September 25. On Sunday night, Kosovo police finally recaptured the monastery in the town of Banjska, where gunmen had barricaded themselves after a shootout with police that left at least four people dead, including three attackers. A fifth death could be linked to the attack.

Kosovo police units searched houses in the town of Banjska in search of the armed men responsible for Sunday’s shooting.

The police managed to enter the monastery where the assailants had barricaded themselves late on Sunday, regaining control of the religious building.

“It is necessary to check the entire place. We are finding grenades, mortars, everything is risky. Everything must be thoroughly checked before movement can be normalized,” explained Veton Elshani, the deputy police commander for the northern region of Kosovo.

This Monday, local residents were ordered to remain in their homes while authorities continue their work on the ground. The agents, who already detained six people on Sunday, continued to search for weapons and other attackers.

“We don’t know where they are, we are looking for them everywhere, in the forest too, we are not clear how they left the monastery,” said Elshani.

This image taken and released by the Kosovo government on September 24, 2023 shows civilian evacuation housing, while an armored vehicle remains parked near the entrance to the Banjska monastery, in the town of Banjska, northern Kosovo. © Handout, AFP

On Sunday, a group of dozens of suspected Serbs opened fire on Kosovo police, leaving at least one police officer and three assailants dead and increasing tensions between Pristina and Belgrade.

This Monday, the death toll rose to at least five, after Kosovo police discovered the body of an alleged attacker 1.5 kilometers from the scene of the incident.

“We are trying to identify him since there was no identification document with the mortal remains,” the prosecutor for the northern region of Kosovo, Naim Abazi, confirmed to the newspaper ‘Koha Ditore’.

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia

Kosovo, mostly populated by Albanians, became independent from Serbia in 2008, but some 50,000 Serbs in the north reject this declaration of independence. Although the majority of the international community recognized Kosovo’s independence, Serbia never accepted it.

This Monday was a day of national mourning in Kosovo, declared by the Kosovo president, Vjosa Osmani, to pay tribute to the dead sergeant.

“This has been an attack by a group of heavily armed and equipped people, professionally trained with a certain plan, financed and supported by Serbia,” he said.







“Since yesterday, nothing can be the same,” said the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, at a tribute ceremony this Monday.

Kurti accused the Serbian government of supporting the “terrorists” responsible for the attack, but Serbian President Aleksander Vucic rejected the accusation and blamed Kosovo for “oppression and mistreatment” of the Serbian minority. He also accused of alleged “brutal ethnic cleansing” in Kosovo, according to a statement posted on Instagram.

For its part, Moscow, which does not recognize Kosovo’s independence, described the current situation as “potentially dangerous.” This level of violence has not been seen in Kosovo in years.

