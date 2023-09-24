Prime Minister of unrecognized Kosovo Kurti accused Serbia of killing a policeman

Unknown persons attacked Kosovo police officers who were on patrol in the north of the region, as a result of the incident one policeman was killed and another was wounded. About this on your own Facebook (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the company Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) said the Prime Minister of unrecognized Kosovo Albin Kurti, while accusing Serbia of killing policemen.

“In the village of Banska, near the town of Leposavic, an attack was carried out against the Kosovo police, as a result of which one Kosovo policeman was killed and another was injured. At the moment, attacks against our police continue using firearms of various calibers. The attackers are masked professionals and armed with heavy weapons,” the politician said in a statement.

He noted that shooting at Kosovo law enforcement officers began at 3:00 local time (4:00 Moscow time). The Serbian side has not yet commented on these accusations.

In June, it was reported that in Leposavić in northern Kosovo, nine Kosovo journalists following Serb protests around the municipal building were attacked by masked men. Journalists were stoned and physically assaulted by unknown people.