New protests in northern Kosovo, where representatives of the Serb community – the majority in that area – staged demonstrations in Zvecan, Leposavic and Zubin Potok to demand the withdrawal of local police forces and elected mayors. The Serbian community – which has boycotted the local vote in protest – does not recognize itself in the newly elected. The situation is calm despite the protests, according to koha.net, after the violent clashes of recent days, with the wounding of thirty soldiers of the Kfor peace contingent, 14 of whom are Italian.

Read also

Jewish symbols to draw a parallel between their situation and that of ghetto dwellers during WWII they were used by thousands of members of the Serbian minority who demonstrated again today. In Zvecan, demonstrators unfurled a 250-metre-high Serbian flag, while troops from the NATO mission in Kosovo (KFOR) placed barbed wire around the town hall, where there are also several armored vehicles.

Speaking to CNN, Prime Minister Albin Kurti blamed what is happening “on a mob of right-wing extremist nationalists paid by Belgrade” to cause disturbances. The Pristina government is required to ensure compliance with the order, he added. “The police must enforce the rule of law, maintain order, peace and security,” Kurti said.

Kurti said he was ”ready at any moment to meet” the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, hoping for an improvement in the dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade. Speaking at the Globsec forum in Bratislava, Kurti said he appreciated the plan developed by the European Union. The meeting with Vucic, said the Kosovar prime minister, should be held in Brussels because ”bilateral relations and good neighborly relations can only take place on the basis of European values”.

WOUNDED ITALIAN MILITARY

Two of the fourteen wounded Italian soldiers will return to Italy in the next few days in the clashes between NATO troops and Serbian demonstrators in Zvecan. The Ministry of Defense made it known, specifying that “their conditions are improving”.

“Every dialogue action must be implemented to lower tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. A concerted effort is needed by all the countries in the area. We are talking about a strategic quadrant for the stability of Europe”. So the defense minister Guido Crosetto who this morning heard from the General of Division Angelo Michele Ristuccia, Commander of the Kfor Mission, for an update on the situation on the ground and to make sure of the conditions of the Italian soldiers to whom he reiterated his personal closeness.

Yesterday afternoon Crosetto himself had a long telephone conversation with his Kosovar counterpart Armend Mehaj during which he affirmed the importance of “making an effort to restore calm and resume the path of dialogue and diplomacy”. The Kosovar Defense Minister said thanked KFOR and the Italian soldiers for the courage and professionalism shown in containing the perpetrators of the violence in Zvecan, where units of the Italian Army, belonging to the 9th Alpini Regiment, had intervened in competition with the other forces of KFOR and the Kosovar police, to restore order and protect public infrastructure.

Meanwhile the French president, Emmanuel Macron, denounced the “responsibility” of the Pristina authorities for the worsening situation in Kosovo, after the violent clashes that injured dozens of soldiers of the NATO force. “Very clearly, there is a responsibility on the part of the Kosovo authorities in the current situation and a failure to comply with an agreement that was important nonetheless and that was signed just a few weeks ago,” Macron said during a press conference in Bratislava.