Troops of the International Force for Kosovo (KFOR), led by NATO, clashed with Serb protesters in the town of Zvecan, in the north of the country. More than 50 civilians and 30 soldiers were injured. The situation remains tense because the Serb ethnic group, a minority compared to the Kosovo Albanian population, is the majority in the north of the country and does not accept the Albanian mayors elected last April. This May 30, NATO announced the deployment of 700 soldiers who will join the containment of the protests.

NATO decided this Tuesday, May 30, to deploy 700 additional soldiers in Kosovo to appease the protests of the Serbs in the north of the country, who do not accept the authority of the mayors of four municipalities where they are the majority. This was confirmed by the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg.

The alarm was raised during a rally, on Monday, May 29, in which Serbs, demanding the removal of the newly elected Albanian mayors, clashed with riot police, in front of the Zvecan municipal building, 45 kilometers (28 miles) north of the capital Pristina.

The conflict reportedly broke out when a group of civilians tried to force their way into the government buildings of the municipality. International troops and the Kosovar Police, in charge of guarding these places, repelled the demonstrators with pepper spray.

The clashes left more than 50 demonstrators and 30 soldiers injured. KFOR, a NATO-led mission to maintain security in Kosovo, reported that three of the wounded soldiers, of Hungarian nationality, received bullet wounds.

Kosovo riot police use tear gas to disperse Serbs gathered outside a municipal building after police helped install ethnic Albanian mayors following disputed elections in the Serb-majority city of Zvecan, May 26, 2023. © AFP/Stringer

In a statement, the entity stated that “several soldiers of the Italian and Hungarian contingent of KFOR were subjected to unprovoked attacks and suffered traumatic injuries with fractures and burns due to the explosion of incendiary devices.” Four people were detained, according to Kosovo police.

To the situation is added that protesters destroyed on Tuesday two cars belonging to Albanian journalists in the city of Leposavić.

Serbia, on “high alert” in the face of tensions with Kosovo

This fact is the most recent registered, but not the only one in the municipality of the north of Kosovo known as Zvecan, of Serb ethnic majority, where its inhabitants have rejected the election of Albanian rulers in their municipality.

Last Friday, Serbs, who have refused to recognize Kosovar’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia, tried to prevent newly elected ethnic Albanian officials from entering municipal buildings. The police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd and allow the new officials to reach their offices.

Serbia immediately sent troops to the Kosovo border and its president, Aleksandar Vučić, spent Monday night there under “high alert level.”

KFOR troops also intensified their presence in the northern region and now guard government buildings using a barbed wire fence in the four municipalities in the area: Zvecan, Zubin Potok, North Mitrovica and Leposavić, where the mayors were elected last April in elections boycotted by the community, with a participation of just 3%.

NATO soldiers secure an area near the Zvecan town hall, May 30, 2023, in northern Kosovo. © AFP – Armend Nimani

As a precaution, schools in Serb-populated areas of Kosovo were closed on Monday, the former Serbian mayor of Zvecan, Dragisa Milovic, said in a live broadcast.

Belgrade asks the West for help to remove unrecognized mayors

For the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, removing the mayors from the municipalities in northern Kosovo, where the Serbs are the majority and whose authority they do not recognize, is the way; For this reason, he asked the United States, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom to use his influence so that the Kosovar government achieves this solution.

After meeting with the ambassadors in Serbia of those countries, Vučić once again accused the Pristina government of discriminating and acting violently against the Serb community, also saying that the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, “must withdraw his special units ( of Police), because the Serbs will never accept their occupation”.

His criticism continued and included KFOR for failing to protect Serbs last Friday when Kosovar police used force against protesters to allow mayors access to town halls.

Meanwhile, Western ambassadors from France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States have met Kurti in Pristina and have called on him to take steps to de-escalate tensions, although they have also strongly condemned violence by Serb groups.

Other cries have appeared, such as that of Jens Stoltenberg, who has called for dialogue between both parties and has asked the Pristina government not to “take unilateral and destabilizing steps.”

Spoke to HR/VP @JosepBorrellF about #Kosovo. Pristina & Belgrade must engage in the EU-led dialogue now, as the only way to peace & normalisation. Pristina must de-escalate & not take unilateral, destabilizing steps. @NATO_KFOR will continue to ensure a safe & secure environment. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) May 28, 2023



The situation also worries the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, who blames the instability in relations between Serbia and Kosovo on the intervention of the United States and NATO in the region.

And the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, announced on Tuesday his intention to organize an urgent high-level meeting to try to recover dialogue in Kosovo.

“I am working on organizing an urgent high-level dialogue meeting,” Borrell advanced in a statement to the press together with the new president of Montenegro, Jakok Milatovic.

France also joins in condemning this violence “in the strongest terms,” ​​the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement, calling on Belgrade and Pristina to return “to the negotiating table with an attitude of compromise.”

“We cannot tolerate regional stability being endangered in such a critical international context. It is a matter of European security,” Paris added.

An old conflict

Although Serbs and Albanians have been embroiled in ethnic confrontation since the breakup of Yugoslavia in 1992, lhe story becomes more complex in 2008 when Kosovo, a former Serbian province populated by a large majority of Albanians, declared its independence.

Serbia has rejected this fact and continues to consider the region as an autonomous province. Russia does not recognize its sovereignty either.







01:59

Therefore, Serbia and Kosovo have been enemy countries, but they are negotiating the normalization of their relations on a plan of the European Union, supported by the United States. This Of course, both parties must normalize their relations if they want to join the group.

However, the process is interrupted by constant tensions. A recent one, in 2022, was related to the ban on the use of Serb identity cards or license plates in Kosovo.

Thus, the Serbs in the north of Kosovo advocate the implementation of the plan structured by the European Union since 2013, based on the creation of autonomous municipalities, governed by local governments economically dependent on Belgrade, Serbia. The Kosovo government has rejected the plan and calls for regular elections in those towns.

This is the reason why the tension reveals again this crossroads of the Balkans.

With Reuters, AP, EFE and local media