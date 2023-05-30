Kosovo | NATO is sending additional troops to Kosovo

At least 30 NATO peacekeepers and more than 50 Serb protesters have been injured this week in clashes in Serb areas of northern Kosovo.

Military alliance NATO said on Tuesday that it will send additional troops to the KFOR operation it leads in Kosovo. Reinforcements will be sent of heightened unrest because of. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter, among others.

“The deployment of additional NATO forces to Kosovo is a deliberate move to ensure that KFOR has the necessary capability to maintain security as mandated by the UN Security Council,” said NATO’s Naples Joint Operations Command Commander, Adm. Stuart Munsch in the press release, according to AFP.

According to AFP, Munsch also stated that “the violence must end”.

The decision the background is the unrest in the Serbian areas of northern Kosovo. In the clashes that followed the demonstrations, more than 30 NATO peacekeepers and more than 50 Serbian demonstrators have been injured.

Serbs have objected to mayors of Albanian background elected in local elections taking office.

Serbian politicians boycotted additional local elections, which were again preceded by mass resignations of Serbs.

The KFOR operation, established in 1999, is NATO’s longest-lasting peacekeeping operation. Its mission is to prevent hostilities and guarantee peace in Kosovo with its military presence.