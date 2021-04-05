Kosovo Kosovo’s historically popular new President Vjosa Osmani is known as an opponent of corruption and is a role model for many Kosovar women

The 38-year-old law professor, who studied in the United States, is a historically popular politician in Kosovo.

“Today Kosovo elected a female president. Girls have the opportunity to do whatever they want, every dream of yours can come true ” Vjosa Osmani on Sunday, according to news agency AFP.

“I’m going to be the president of everyone.”

The election of the president of Kosovo was successful on Sunday with another attempt, after the boycott of the opposition on Saturday had prevented a sufficient number of participants from voting.

Osman was supported by the prime minister Albin Kurtin the left-wing movement Vetevendosje, which received more than half of the votes in the February parliamentary elections. The Ottoman alone received about 300,000 votes, which was previously achieved only by the former president, who was considered the father of the country Ibrahim Rugova.

38 years old Professor of Law Osmani represents the younger generation in Kosovo politics. He is the country’s most popular politician and has profileed himself as an opponent of corruption.

For many Kosovar women, Osmani is a role model in a mostly patriarchal Balkan country, writes German media DW.

Osmani has served as interim president since the end of last year, after his predecessor Hashim Thaçi resigned with war crimes charges.

Ottoman, with its full surname Osmani-Sadriu, is from the northern city of Mitrovica. She is married and a mother to twin daughters.

Osmani has studied for a PhD in law from the University of Pristina in the capital and in the United States at the University of Pittsburgh.

He began his political career as a teenage activist in the ranks of the center-right Democratic Union of Kosovo.

From 2006 to 2010, he served as president Fatmir Sejdiun Chief of Staff, Senior Legal and Foreign Affairs Adviser and Representative of the President in the Commission for the Constitution of Kosovo.

Since then, Osmani has been a Member of Parliament for four terms and has become the most voted woman in the history of parliamentary elections and the second most voted politician.

In February 2020, Osmani was elected the first female speaker of parliament.

She is the second female president of Kosovo from 2011-2016 to lead Atifete Jahjagan after.

Ottoman was a candidate in the February elections on the lists of the left-wing movement Vetevendos, although he is not a member of the party, says the news agency Reuters.

Osmani said on Sunday that one of his priorities as president is to improve relations with Serbia.

“Peace would only be achieved when we see Serbia’s remorse and apology, and when we get justice for the victims of the crimes,” Osmani said, referring to Reuters, referring to the war in Kosovo before the turn of the millennium.

According to AFP, it is also likely that the European Union and the United States will put pressure on the new government to improve its dialogue with Serbia, which has refused to recognize Kosovo’s independence.

There is enough more work to be done by the new government: there is a shortage of coronary vaccines in the country and health care has been strained by the pandemic. The country’s weak economy and high youth unemployment are also a challenge, says AFP.

Osman’s election as president has also been criticized. According to Reuters, opposition parties and civil society observers do not consider it good for a fragile democracy that the president, prime minister and speaker of parliament are all from the same party.