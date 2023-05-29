At least 31 KFOR soldiers, including 11 Italians, were injured in the serious clashes between NATO troops and Serbian demonstrators in Zvecan, in northern Kosovo. Of the 11 wounded Italians, who belong to the 9th Alpini Regiment of L’Aquila, three are serious but not life threatening: they would have suffered burns and fractures. They were hit by Molotov cocktails or other incendiary devices. This is what has been learned from qualified sources, according to which the situation is still tense and the most violent fringes of demonstrators are being contained. Three Italian soldiers have “exposed fractures”. The declarations of the premier, Giorgia Meloni, immediately arrived, expressing the «strongest condemnation of the attack which took place against the KFOR mission which also involved soldiers from other nations. What is happening is absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible. We will not tolerate further attacks.” And she added: «It is essential to avoid further unilateral actions by the Kosovar authorities and that all the parties involved immediately take a step back, contributing to the easing of tensions. The Italian Government’s commitment to peace and stability in the Western Balkans is maximum and we will continue to work with our allies”.



NATO’s KFOR mission today used tear gas and stun bombs to disperse Serb demonstrators in the northern town of Zvecan protesting outside the town hall demanding the removal of the new Albanian-majority mayor. According to the Kossev portal, KFOR intervened when the crowd refused, despite the appeal of their political leaders, to let through two special vehicles of the Kosovar police, stuck among the demonstrators since morning. Protesters are calling for the withdrawal of all special police in the town hall building and some media say shots are heard.

I want to express my solidarity with the soldiers of the KFOR mission who were injured in Kosovo during the clashes between Serbian demonstrators and the Kosovar police. Among them 11 Italians, 3 of whom are in serious condition but not life threatening. The military continues to work for peace — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) May 29, 2023





KFOR Commander: unacceptable attacks, we remain impartial

“Unjustified attacks on NATO units are unacceptable and KFOR will continue to fulfill its mandate impartially.” This is what the commander of the Kfor mission, the general of division Angelo Michele Ristuccia, claims, who is personally following the evolution of the situation.

In Zvecan today “explosives were also used against military forces trying to keep the peace”, denounced the American ambassador in Pristina, Jeffrey Hovenier, in a tweet in which he expressed the “strong condemnation of the United States of the violent protest actions ». “We reiterate our call for an immediate halt to violence and actions that inflame tensions or promote conflict,” he added.