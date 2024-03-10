IIn May 2022, Kosovo applied for membership in the Council of Europe. The youngest state and the oldest intergovernmental organization in Europe, founded in 2008 and 1949 respectively, are still some distance apart. In itself, the Kosovo starting position is not bad: parliamentary democracy in Kosovo works, as evidenced by numerous changes of government brought about by elections in which the losers simply accepted their defeat and handed over power.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

Media can and do report critically. There are no political prisoners in Kosovo, unlike in Council of Europe member Azerbaijan. The Kosovo constitution grants comprehensive minority rights that do not just exist on paper. The judiciary is independent.