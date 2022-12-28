Kosovo today closed its largest border crossing with Serbia after protesters blocked it on the Serbian side. The Serbs wanted to show support for their ethnic relatives in Kosovo, who refuse to recognize the country’s independence. Thousands of Kosovars working in Europe are now unable to return home for the holidays.
#Kosovo #closes #largest #border #post #blockade #Serbs #thousands #Kosovars #home
Brazil opens 135,495 formal job openings in November, lower than expected, shows Caged – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil opened 135,495 formal job openings in November, according to the General Register of Employed and Unemployed...
Leave a Reply