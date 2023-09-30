On Saturday, Kosovo demanded that Serbia withdraw its troops from the common border and stated that it was ready to protect its territorial integrity. Washington warned on Friday of “a significant Serbian military deployment along the border with Kosovo,” as tension between the two countries continues to rise.

Following Washington’s warning, Pristina followed suit and raised her voice. On Saturday, September 30, Kosovo demanded that Serbia withdraw its troops from the common border, stating that it was prepared to protect its territory. This comes after a serious rise in tensions, with the United States warning that Belgrade had sent a “significant military deployment” to the border between the two countries.

Tensions between both countries have skyrocketed since Sunday, after around thirty armed men broke into a town in the north of Kosovo, with a Serb majority, confronted the police and took refuge in a monastery where a shooting took place. in which three assailants and a police officer died.

The shooting reignited international concern about the stability of Albanian-majority Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

“We call on President Vucic and Serbian institutions to immediately withdraw all troops from the border with Kosovo,” the Kosovo government said in a statement.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had told the Financial Times that he had no intention of ordering his forces to cross the border into Kosovo, as an escalation of the conflict would undermine Belgrade’s aspirations to join the European Union.

Kosovo, which considers the deployment of Serbian troops a threat, also declared itself “more determined than ever to protect its territorial integrity,” in coordination with its international partners.

“The government of the Republic of Kosovo is in constant contact with the United States and EU countries regarding this serious threat from Serbia.

NATO, which maintains 4,500 troops in Kosovo, stated on Friday that it had “authorized additional forces to address the current situation.”

With AFP; adapted from its French original