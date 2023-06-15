The authorities of Kosovo have banned cars with Serbian license plates from entering the region. This was stated by the press secretary of the government of the unrecognized republic Perparim Krieziu on June 14.

“For security reasons, we decided to increase the level of border control. As an emergency step, it was decided to ban vehicles with Serbian license plates from entering Kosovo while the situation is being analyzed by the security authorities,” he said. Kosovo Online.

According to the TV channel RTS, Serbian police detained three armed Kosovo special forces. Krieziu said that after this incident, Kosovo decided to ban the entry of cars with Serbian numbers.

On May 29, thousands of Kosovo Serbs gathered in front of local government buildings demanding the recall of the Kosovo Albanian mayors and the withdrawal of the Kosovo police. In the evening clashes broke out between the protesters and the KFOR international security forces. During the unrest, 52 Serbs and 41 fighters of the alliance contingent were injured.

At the end of May, the Russian Permanent Mission to the European Union stated that the EU, which seeks to become the sole mediator in the conflict situation between Belgrade and Pristina, ignored the interests of the Serbs in Kosovo, which led to new tensions.

On June 3, Serbian lawyer Goran Petronievich told Izvestia that NATO was pursuing its own goals in destabilizing the situation in the Balkans. According to him, the Serbs, who did not like the presence of Bosnian officials in the administrations of cities in northern Kosovo, were dragged into a political conflict.

In 2008, the Kosovo Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is an autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.