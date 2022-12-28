Former Kosovo Serbian police officer Dejan Pantic is released and placed under house arrest. A spokesperson for the court of Pristina, the Kosovo capital, reported this to Reuters news agency on Wednesday. Pantic, who belongs to Kosovo’s ethnic Serb minority, was arrested by Kosovo authorities on December 10 on charges of assaulting police officers during a protest.

Pantic’s imprisonment was the most immediate cause of tension between the Kosovo government and the ethnic Serb minority. Protesting Serbs in northern Kosovo blocked roads by erecting barricades and demanded Pantic’s release. Shootings also regularly occurred in the region. The developments elicited threatening language from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić. She said Serbia and Kosovo were “on the brink of armed conflict”. On Tuesday, Serbia had put its army on high alert after weeks of heightened tensions.

Political autonomy

The conflict between Kosovo and Serbia has been simmering for years. Kosovo, with a population of nearly two million, is an ethnically diverse country with predominantly ethnic Albanian citizens. The presence of about 100,000 inhabitants who identify themselves as Serbian is a major source of tension between neighboring countries. Serbs in Kosovo want more political autonomy, for example by setting up an association of Serbian majority municipalities.

The recent flare-up of unrest comes after months of debate over license plate issuance. For years, Kosovo has wanted the more than 50,000 Serbs in the north to exchange their Serbian license plates for those of Pristina. The decision is an attempt to assert Kosovo authority over its own territory. This was seen as a provocation, after which many Kosovo Serbs who work in government services, such as Pantic, resigned. The license plate plan was eventually withdrawn, but the disturbances continued.