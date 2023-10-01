Tensions have been escalating between the two countries since last Sunday, when Kosovo police fought about 30 heavily armed Serbs who invaded the village of Baniska in Kosovo and barricaded themselves in a Serbian Orthodox monastery. Three of the attackers and a police officer were killed, according to what Reuters reported.

The armed clash raised new international concerns about stability in Kosovo, which has a majority of ethnic Albanians and which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after an armed uprising and NATO intervention in 1999.

A call to withdraw Serbian forces from the border

The Kosovo government said in a statement, “We call on President Vucic and Serbian institutions to immediately withdraw all their forces from the border with Kosovo.”

She added, “The deployment of Serbian forces along the border with Kosovo is the next step by Serbia to threaten the territorial integrity of our country.”

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told the Financial Times that he did not intend to order his forces to cross the border into Kosovo because an escalation of the conflict would harm Belgrade’s aspirations to join the European Union.

The United States said on Friday that it is monitoring a disturbing deployment of the Serbian army along the Kosovo border and that this deployment is destabilizing the region.

“Kosovo, in coordination with international partners, is more determined than ever to protect its territorial integrity,” the Kosovo government stated.

She continued, “This deployment of forces also includes the deployment of anti-aircraft systems and heavy artillery.”

She added, “The government of the Republic of Kosovo is in constant contact with the United States and European Union countries regarding this serious threat from Serbia.”

NATO, which has 4,500 troops deployed in Kosovo, said on Friday that it had “agreed to deploy additional forces to deal with the current situation.”

Conflicts and armed conflicts in Europe

This comes as Europe recently witnessed the end of the conflict in the Karabakh region, where, after decades of conflict, Azerbaijan was able to resolve the situation and regain control over the separatist Armenian enclave.

Following a lightning military operation on the nineteenth of last September, the authority in Karabakh, which is not internationally recognized, announced the dissolution of the “Republic of Artsakh” and responded to Azerbaijan’s conditions for handing over weapons and integration.

In addition, Europe is also witnessing a fierce war between Russia and Ukraine, which is supported by NATO, against what Moscow calls “the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.”

Russia launched its own military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, and succeeded in controlling and annexing large territories in eastern and southern Ukraine, after elections in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhya and Kherson provinces.